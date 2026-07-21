TCS buys Andhra Pradesh, Pune sites for OpenAI data centers
Business
TCS is making big moves with OpenAI, snapping up land in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to set up potential data centers.
In Andhra Pradesh, it has got 200 acres near Google's massive facility, and in Pune, it bought 88 acres for ₹640.5 crore (shareholders gave the green light on June 30).
TCS joins 3rd India AI partnership
This Tata-OpenAI partnership is only the third time a global AI giant has joined hands with an Indian company (think Google-Adani and Meta-Reliance).
It puts TCS right in the race with HCLTech and Cognizant as India's demand for AI infrastructure skyrockets (IDC says AI spending here could cross $20 billion by 2030).
CEO K Krithivasan sounds optimistic, saying deals with major tech players should wrap up soon.