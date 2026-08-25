TCS buys Porsche's MHP for €320m, creates AI mobility centre

Porsche will be the first client, but TCS CEO & Managing Director of TCS K Krithivasan is eyeing much bigger things.

He thinks this new unit could become a billion-dollar business in about three years.

The deal comes with a 1.25 billion-euro services commitment over five years and brings 4,000-4,500 onsite employees on board.

While there might be some short-term bumps as everyone settles in, TCS expects this move will open doors across Europe's auto industry and pay off big in the long run.