TCS CEO urges employees to embrace AI for productivity
Business
TCS CEO K Krithivasan is encouraging everyone at the company to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to boost productivity and work smarter.
Speaking at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum 2026, he called generative AI a game-changer and urged employees to use it for quicker, better, and more affordable solutions—even if it means shaking up old ways of working.
Krithivasan believes AI will open up more opportunities
Krithivasan pointed out that while younger staff may already be comfortable with AI, real progress depends on leaders getting involved and experimenting themselves.
He believes AI will open up more opportunities than it takes away.
TCS is already moving forward with its generative AI initiatives to deliver client outcomes more effectively.