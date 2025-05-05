What's the story

India's top software exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)﻿, has announced a cut in the Quarterly Variable Allowance (QVA) of its senior employees, according to Moneycontrol.

The move comes as the company delays its wage hike review for the current fiscal year.

This is the third consecutive quarter that TCS has slashed variable pay for senior staff members, who reportedly received only 20-30% of their QVA in FY25's fourth quarter (January-March), with almost 60-80% of the pay being deducted.