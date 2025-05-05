Bhavish Aggarwal mulls Ola's IP transfer: Why are investors worried?
What's the story
Ola's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, is planning to transfer the IP rights of the Ola brand from ANI Technologies to a holding company owned by his family office.
This is part of the company's ongoing restructuring process.
An Ola spokesperson told Moneycontrol, "Our group structure is being proactively realigned to unlock greater value and operational agility as the broader markets and industries evolve."
Investor worries
Investors express concerns over potential brand IP transfer
The proposed transfer of Ola brand's IP rights has raised concerns among ANI Technologies' investors. They fear the move could exclude them from future profits linked to the Ola brand.
Currently, ANI Technologies licenses the Ola brand to Ola Electric and receives royalties in return.
Transferring the brand IP out of ANI could potentially deprive its shareholders of these future earnings.
Transfer details
Uncertainty surrounds transfer process
The exact process of this proposed transfer remains unclear, including whether it would require board/investor approval.
If successful, this shift could give Aggarwal more freedom to use the brand across his ventures while consolidating control under his family office.
Notably, ANI's investors don't hold any stake in Ola Electric or Krutrim, Aggarwal's AI start-up.
Support for Krutrim
Aggarwal pledges equity shares to support AI venture
In December, Aggarwal pledged 1.1% of Ola's equity share capital, worth nearly ₹452 crore, to fund and grow his AI venture, Krutrim.
The move was intended to enable funds via debentures for Krutrim's growth.
The proposed brand IP transfer comes as ANI Technologies starts initial talks with investment banks for a possible initial public offering (IPO) of its ride-hailing business, Ola Cabs.