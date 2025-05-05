What's the story

Ola's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, is planning to transfer the IP rights of the Ola brand from ANI Technologies to a holding company owned by his family office.

This is part of the company's ongoing restructuring process.

An Ola spokesperson told Moneycontrol, "Our group structure is being proactively realigned to unlock greater value and operational agility as the broader markets and industries evolve."