TCS embraces AI as revenue source exceeding $3 billion
TCS is making a major move from old-school IT to artificial intelligence, and it's already paying off: AI now brings in over $3 billion a year, more than 10% of the company's business.
With traditional IT growth slowing down, TCS is leaning into AI to stay ahead and tap into new opportunities.
TCS: clients rework tech for AI
TCS leaders say global companies are reworking their tech plans around AI, especially with all the economic uncertainty out there.
CEO K Krithivasan points out that recent conversations are dominated by AI, while COO Aarthi Subramanian reassures that AI is here to boost efficiency, not take jobs.
The numbers back it up: TCS's annualized AI revenue has crossed $3 billion and accounts for more than a 10th of the business.
TCS also says automation lets them focus more on big, transformative projects, not just making things run faster.