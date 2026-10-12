TCS embraces AI as revenue source exceeding $3 billion

TCS leaders say global companies are reworking their tech plans around AI, especially with all the economic uncertainty out there.

CEO K Krithivasan points out that recent conversations are dominated by AI, while COO Aarthi Subramanian reassures that AI is here to boost efficiency, not take jobs.

The numbers back it up: TCS's annualized AI revenue has crossed $3 billion and accounts for more than a 10th of the business.

TCS also says automation lets them focus more on big, transformative projects, not just making things run faster.