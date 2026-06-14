How TCS has responded to employee suicide case in Maharashtra
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said it is "ascertaining the facts" after a 48-year-old employee was found dead at his residence in Bhosari, Maharashtra. The family of the deceased has accused two TCS employees, Archana and Shashwati, as well as a family friend Vinod Palicha, of harassing him. The complaint was lodged on June 9 by the victim's son at Bhosari police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Legal proceedings
Accused booked under BNS sections
The accused have been booked under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons with a shared objective) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). TCS said it is cooperating with investigators and extending support to the bereaved family. The company added that it is examining the allegations against its employees while fully cooperating with relevant authorities in their investigation.
Harassment allegations
Allegations of workplace harassment and public humiliation
The victim, who worked at TCS for over a decade, allegedly named his two colleagues in a suicide note. He accused them of workplace harassment and public humiliation. The note also claimed that he was denied favorable work assignments and leave even when his wife was undergoing cancer treatment. The family complaint further alleges that an important project assigned to the victim was taken away without explanation, leading to public humiliation and threats of adverse performance feedback.
Additional allegations
Family friend also named in suicide note
The suicide note also named Palicha, a family friend with no connection to TCS, accusing him of contributing to the victim's distress. The dispute was linked to personal issues involving Palicha's family. After his wife moved to the Philippines following domestic problems, he allegedly blamed the victim for their marital breakdown. The family alleges that Palicha sent legal notices through an advocate and lodged a false complaint of cheating and theft against the victim at Hinjewadi police station.
Past incidents
Similar case involving TCS employees earlier this year
The latest case comes two months after a TCS-linked business process outsourcing (BPO) unit in Nashik was embroiled in multiple criminal complaints. In March and April, Nashik police registered nine FIRs against BPO employees over allegations of sexual harassment and religious coercion. Eight employees were later chargesheeted for offenses including rape, sexual harassment, violations of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and religious coercion.
Mental health
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).