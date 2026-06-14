How TCS has responded to employee suicide case in Maharashtra

Harassment allegations

Allegations of workplace harassment and public humiliation

The victim, who worked at TCS for over a decade, allegedly named his two colleagues in a suicide note. He accused them of workplace harassment and public humiliation. The note also claimed that he was denied favorable work assignments and leave even when his wife was undergoing cancer treatment. The family complaint further alleges that an important project assigned to the victim was taken away without explanation, leading to public humiliation and threats of adverse performance feedback.