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Home / News / Business News / TCS, Google to set up Gemini Experience Center in Mexico
TCS, Google to set up Gemini Experience Center in Mexico
GEC will be located at TCS's Mexico City office

TCS, Google to set up Gemini Experience Center in Mexico

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 11, 2026
07:45 pm
What's the story

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Google Cloud have announced the establishment of a new Gemini Experience Center (GEC) in Mexico City. This is TCS's second center in Latin America and the ninth globally. The GEC will be located at TCS's Mexico City office and is aimed at empowering organizations with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

AI integration

GEC will have over 3,000 industry-aware AI agents

The new GEC will have more than 3,000 industry-aware AI agents developed by TCS using Google's Gemini technology.

These agents are designed to fit into customer environments without any hassle.

Some of the solutions showcased at the launch included intelligent process assessment and fraud investigation for financial institutions.

Practical applications

Helping organizations move from AI experimentation to implementation

The GEC is not just a showcase of technology but aims to help organizations move from experimenting with AI to implementing it for tangible business outcomes.

By bringing together TCS's consulting, engineering, and innovation capabilities with Google Cloud's technology ecosystem, the center will create industry-specific solutions.

It will help sectors like financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences as well as energy and utilities.

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Strategic expansion

Becoming world's largest AI-powered technology services company

The establishment of the GEC in Mexico City is part of TCS's global strategy to expand its network of innovation centers. The company aims to be world's largest AI-powered technology services company, helping clients transform across the entire AI value chain from infrastructure to intelligence.

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