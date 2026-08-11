TCS, Google to set up Gemini Experience Center in Mexico
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Google Cloud have announced the establishment of a new Gemini Experience Center (GEC) in Mexico City. This is TCS's second center in Latin America and the ninth globally. The GEC will be located at TCS's Mexico City office and is aimed at empowering organizations with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.
AI integration
GEC will have over 3,000 industry-aware AI agents
The new GEC will have more than 3,000 industry-aware AI agents developed by TCS using Google's Gemini technology.
These agents are designed to fit into customer environments without any hassle.
Some of the solutions showcased at the launch included intelligent process assessment and fraud investigation for financial institutions.
Practical applications
Helping organizations move from AI experimentation to implementation
The GEC is not just a showcase of technology but aims to help organizations move from experimenting with AI to implementing it for tangible business outcomes.
By bringing together TCS's consulting, engineering, and innovation capabilities with Google Cloud's technology ecosystem, the center will create industry-specific solutions.
It will help sectors like financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences as well as energy and utilities.
Strategic expansion
Becoming world's largest AI-powered technology services company
The establishment of the GEC in Mexico City is part of TCS's global strategy to expand its network of innovation centers. The company aims to be world's largest AI-powered technology services company, helping clients transform across the entire AI value chain from infrastructure to intelligence.