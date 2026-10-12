TCS hired 4,500 last quarter, targets 80% digital and AI-skilled
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is ramping up its tech game, planning for 80% of new hires to be skilled in digital and AI.
Just last quarter, they brought on 4,500 people, with about one-quarter focused purely on AI.
The idea? To keep fueling their growing number of AI projects and make the most of fresh talent.
TCS says AI about 10% revenue
AI now makes up about 10% of TCS's revenue, and the company says more AI-led contracts will help boost profits.
CEO K. Krithivasan points out that mid-level engineers who pick up AI skills will have an edge as the company invests in niche talent and partnerships.
It's all part of TCS staying ahead by betting big on emerging tech.