TCS hits $3.1B AI annualized, Infosys posts 29% AI jump
TCS and Infosys just proved the AI hype is real. Both saw major boosts in their AI revenue in Q2 2027.
TCS hit $3.1 billion in AI annualized revenue, up over 19% from the previous quarter, with AI now making up over 10% of its business for the first time.
Infosys wasn't far behind, posting a strong 29% jump in its own AI revenue.
TCS and Infosys expand AI teams
This double-digit milestone shows both companies are adapting fast, even as new competitors like Anthropic enter the scene.
To keep up, TCS is set to hire about 8,900 candidates for this new role and Infosys plans to hire roughly 6,000 FDEs in the next few years, all focused on building smarter, AI-powered solutions for clients.
As a TCS spokesperson put it: "We are seeing three distinct demand patterns. AI native solutions with business outcomes, AI transformation of enterprise systems and autonomous GBS (Global Business Services)."