TCS, Infosys and Persistent Systems climb amid global tech selloff
While tech stocks around the world took a hit this week, Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and Persistent Systems actually climbed, some by as much as 4% on Friday.
Even midsize players like Coforge and Persistent Systems posted healthy gains.
So, while most of the world's tech sector was in the red, India's IT scene stood out for its resilience.
Nasdaq Composite drops 2.25% Thursday
All this happened as global markets faced turbulence: US indices like Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25% on Thursday, and Asian markets had their roughest week since early 2020.
Concerns about AI risks and the exit of Jensen Huang from NVIDIA shook investor confidence worldwide, but Indian IT stocks managed to stay strong through it all.