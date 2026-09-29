TCS Infosys HCLTech cut H-1B registrations 92% for fiscal 2027

Big change alert: Top Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech have cut their H-1B visa registrations by a huge 92% for fiscal 2027, dropping from 21,919 last year to just 1,763 now.

This sharp decline comes after the US introduced a hefty $100,000 fee per new visa and tweaked the lottery system to favor applicants with higher salaries and advanced skills.