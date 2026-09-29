TCS Infosys HCLTech cut H-1B registrations 92% for fiscal 2027
Big change alert: Top Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech have cut their H-1B visa registrations by a huge 92% for fiscal 2027, dropping from 21,919 last year to just 1,763 now.
This sharp decline comes after the US introduced a hefty $100,000 fee per new visa and tweaked the lottery system to favor applicants with higher salaries and advanced skills.
Indian IT firms reshape US hiring
With these tougher rules, Indian IT firms are rethinking how they hire talent for their US operations.
The new system pushes companies to focus on highly skilled (and better-paid) workers, which means higher costs and a whole new approach to building teams abroad.
For anyone eyeing tech careers in the US this could mean fewer traditional pathways, and more competition for those coveted spots.