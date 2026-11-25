TCS, Infosys, Wipro boosted by AI reassessment, despite borrowing concerns
Shares of Indian IT giants TCS, Infosys, and Wipro jumped 3%, 4.5%, and 3% on Wednesday.
The boost comes from reassessment around AI-powered data centers and hopes for better returns, even though there are some worries about these companies borrowing heavily to fund new projects.
Jefferies and IMF flag market risks
Despite the surge, analysts at Jefferies point out a few bumps in the road: weak deal bookings and rising costs from hiring subcontractors.
The IMF also warned that global markets could see corrections as everyone adjusts their expectations around the AI boom.
So while IT stocks are up now, there are still some real challenges ahead.