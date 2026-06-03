Over 300,000 TCS, Infosys, Wipro employees using Microsoft 365 Copilot

India's top three IT services companies: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys , and Wipro have adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot for over 100,000 employees each. The development was announced by the US tech giant today. The collective commitment of these firms now exceeds 300,000 licenses in less than six months. This is one of Microsoft's largest enterprise AI rollouts globally and indicates a shift from pilot programs to organization-wide adoption of AI-powered workflows.

Adoption impact Rise of 'frontier firms' The expansion follows the initial 50,000-seat deployments announced by TCS, Infosys, and Wipro in December. Microsoft said this latest scale-up shows how AI is being integrated into engineering, service delivery, productivity and business operations functions. The move also aligns with the rise of "Frontier Firms," organizations that are redefining work around human-AI collaboration and agentic workflows.

Usage statistics Productivity improvements reported Infosys has surpassed 100,000 Copilot users with a monthly active usage rate of over 91%. Meanwhile, TCS said that 86% of employees with Copilot licenses actively use the tool in their daily work. Some teams have reported productivity improvements of up to 25% in research and content creation tasks. Wipro also reported over 95% monthly active usage among its employees who generate an average of 7.5 million prompts every month through Copilot-assisted workflows.

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Innovation Wipro has created over 29,000 employee-built AI agents Wipro has also created over 29,000 employee-built AI agents and more than 60 enterprise-grade agentic AI solutions. Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, praised the efforts of Infosys, TCS and Wipro in integrating Copilot into their teams' work. He said this transition from experimenting with AI to building businesses around it is a powerful example of "Intelligence + Trust in action."

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