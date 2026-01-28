TCS is building its biggest Brazil hub—here's what's up Business Jan 28, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is putting ₹330 crore ($37 million) into a huge new delivery center in Londrina, Brazil; the company has not specified an opening timeline.

The campus will feature eco-friendly buildings, create over 1,600 jobs, and consolidate TCS's existing workforce in Londrina, about 2,500 employees, into a single TCS-owned facility.