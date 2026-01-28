TCS is building its biggest Brazil hub—here's what's up
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is putting ₹330 crore ($37 million) into a huge new delivery center in Londrina, Brazil; the company has not specified an opening timeline.
The campus will feature eco-friendly buildings, create over 1,600 jobs, and consolidate TCS's existing workforce in Londrina, about 2,500 employees, into a single TCS-owned facility.
What's special about this new center?
This hub will focus on hot tech like AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing—think Google, AWS, SAP and Microsoft technologies.
TCS already works with over 200 clients across industries from banking to healthcare.
Why does it matter?
Latin America is a growing market for TCS. Plus, with new AI labs and events like tcsAI Fridays rolling out in Londrina, TCS is betting big on next-gen tech here.
Even Parana's governor showed up for the groundbreaking!