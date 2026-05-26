TCS launches SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe to boost digital autonomy

SovereignSecure Cloud uses layered architecture

SovereignSecure Cloud uses a layered setup: one layer scales across Europe's rules, while another keeps data local to each country.

It was first launched in India last year, then expanded to Kenya, East Africa, and the Philippines.

TCS also introduced a consulting framework that helps businesses sort out risks and stay innovative as they tackle complex regulations.

Sapthagiri Chapalapalli from TCS called the launch a big step forward for helping clients stay competitive and secure in a tricky digital landscape.