TCS launches SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe to boost digital autonomy
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just rolled out its SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe, aiming to help governments and regulated industries keep tighter control over their data and operations.
The platform is all about meeting European regulations while giving organizations more "digital autonomy," thanks to a blend of sovereign cloud tech and AI for stronger security and smoother compliance.
SovereignSecure Cloud uses layered architecture
SovereignSecure Cloud uses a layered setup: one layer scales across Europe's rules, while another keeps data local to each country.
It was first launched in India last year, then expanded to Kenya, East Africa, and the Philippines.
TCS also introduced a consulting framework that helps businesses sort out risks and stay innovative as they tackle complex regulations.
Sapthagiri Chapalapalli from TCS called the launch a big step forward for helping clients stay competitive and secure in a tricky digital landscape.