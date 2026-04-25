TCS deepens Google Cloud tie-up to help businesses adopt AI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud . The collaboration aims at helping enterprises transition to AI-native, autonomous operating models. It will enable the deployment and management of agentic and autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) systems for faster decision-making across complex business and IT functions. The move is expected to help maintain strong governance, security, and trust in regulated and mission-critical environments.

New initiatives TCS launches 4 new offerings to support this partnership To implement this partnership, TCS has launched four new offerings. The first is the TCS Agentic AI Data Accelerator, which reduces data transition cycles by up to 40% and creates a cloud-native foundation for scalable AI. The second and third are the TCS Physical AI Blueprint and TCS Smart Factory Blueprint, which use vision AI and agentic orchestration for safer semi-autonomous industrial environments. Finally, there's the TCS AI Security Operations Center (SOC) enabled by Google SecOps for faster incident response.

Strategic alliance Google Cloud's take on the expanded partnership Kevin Ichhpurani, President of Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud, said the expanded partnership is a testament to their shared commitment toward enterprise transformation. He emphasized that combining Google Cloud's AI infrastructure with TCS's industry expertise and specialized agents will empower customers to transition from pilots to fully autonomous, AI-native operating models. Gaurav Syal, VP and Global Head of Google Business at TCS also stressed on cloud as a critical enabler for enterprise-scale AI.

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AI integration Gemini Enterprise integrated into TCS's portfolio offerings As part of the expanded partnership, TCS has integrated Gemini Enterprise into its portfolio offerings. This move is aimed at accelerating business outcomes and helping enterprises transition toward AI-native autonomy. The company has built over 3,000 industry-and context-aware agents on Gemini Enterprise that seamlessly integrate into customer environments. These capabilities are also being extended to employees through the tcsAI initiative, demonstrating large-scale democratization of AI.

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