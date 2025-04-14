What's the story

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced promotions for over 1.1 lakh employees in FY25.

The move comes amid the company's decision to delay its regular annual increment cycle, which usually takes place in April.

Milind Lakkad, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at TCS, said these promotions are part of the company's strategy to manage growth and tackle attrition issues.