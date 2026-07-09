TCS Q1 net profit at ₹13,349cr, misses estimates

Financial highlights

Revenue up nearly 14% on yearly basis

In the first quarter of FY27, TCS's net profit rose 4.6% year-on-year but fell 2.7% quarter-on-quarter to ₹13,349 crore. The company's revenue from operations during this period grew by nearly 14% YoY to ₹72,275 crore, up from ₹63,437 crore in the same quarter last year. The IT giant also announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share for the fiscal year FY27.