TCS Q1 net profit at ₹13,349cr, misses estimates
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's top IT services provider, has reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹13,349 crore for the April-June quarter. However, this was slightly lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹13,461 crore. On the other hand, TCS's revenue for the quarter stood at ₹72,275 crore, higher than the estimated ₹71,847 crore.
Financial highlights
Revenue up nearly 14% on yearly basis
In the first quarter of FY27, TCS's net profit rose 4.6% year-on-year but fell 2.7% quarter-on-quarter to ₹13,349 crore. The company's revenue from operations during this period grew by nearly 14% YoY to ₹72,275 crore, up from ₹63,437 crore in the same quarter last year. The IT giant also announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share for the fiscal year FY27.
Operational metrics
Other highlights from the earnings report
TCS's operating margin was at 24% while net margin stood at 19.2%. These numbers are excluding exceptional items. The company had an order book of $9.5 billion for the quarter, which included an $800 million AI-led transformation deal with SKF and a multi-million-dollar strategic partnership with ServiceNow.