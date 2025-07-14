TCS Q1FY26 sees 1.44% share drop, 1.6% revenue decline

$9.4 billion in new deals this quarter

Even with the revenue drop, TCS landed $9.4 billion in new deals (a bit less than last quarter but still solid).

The banking and finance sector led with $2.5 billion in deals, and North America brought in $4.4 billion.

TCS also added over 5,000 employees this quarter—now at more than 6.13 lakh—even as attrition ticked up to 13.8%.

Management says they're optimistic for the year ahead, especially with more focus on AI skills and digital services.