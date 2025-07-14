Next Article
TCS Q1FY26 sees 1.44% share drop, 1.6% revenue decline
TCS saw its revenue dip by 1.6% this quarter to ₹63,430 crore—missing estimates mostly due to lower international numbers and a slowdown in the BSNL contract.
Still, profits actually went up 4.4% to ₹12,760 crore, mainly thanks to interest income from tax refunds.
$9.4 billion in new deals this quarter
Even with the revenue drop, TCS landed $9.4 billion in new deals (a bit less than last quarter but still solid).
The banking and finance sector led with $2.5 billion in deals, and North America brought in $4.4 billion.
TCS also added over 5,000 employees this quarter—now at more than 6.13 lakh—even as attrition ticked up to 13.8%.
Management says they're optimistic for the year ahead, especially with more focus on AI skills and digital services.