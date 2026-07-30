TCS reports 72,275cr June quarter sales, shares lag market
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just dropped some impressive numbers for the June 2026 quarter; net sales climbed nearly 14% year-over-year to ₹72,275 crore.
Even with this solid growth, TCS's stock hasn't been keeping up, closing at ₹2,446.60 on July 28 and showing negative returns over both six months and the past year.
TCS profit 13,349cr, employee costs 42,137cr
Profit-wise, TCS saw net profit rise to ₹13,349 crore (up 4.62%) and EBITDA hit ₹20,124 crore (up 8.57%).
Earnings per share nudged up from ₹35.27 last year to ₹36.90 this quarter.
Operational income also grew a bit since March, but employee costs went up too: now at ₹42,137 crore compared to last year's ₹37,715 crore.
Depreciation actually dipped slightly during this period.