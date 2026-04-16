TCS resumes regular salary hikes after 2% headcount cut

TCS plans about 40,000 freshers annually

Even after reporting a drop of more than 23,000 employees in fiscal 2026, TCS is sticking to its campus hiring game.

The company handed out 25,000 offers to students in India and plans to bring in about 40,000 freshers each year.

In the last year alone, they onboarded 44,000 trainees and added more than 2,300 new hires in just one-quarter.