TCS resumes regular salary hikes after 2% headcount cut
Business
TCS is back to giving regular salary hikes after a tough year of layoffs that trimmed its workforce by 2%, mostly at mid and senior levels.
Now, employees can expect standard raises: top performers could see double-digit bumps, while most will get between 4.5% and 7%.
TCS plans about 40,000 freshers annually
Even after reporting a drop of more than 23,000 employees in fiscal 2026, TCS is sticking to its campus hiring game.
The company handed out 25,000 offers to students in India and plans to bring in about 40,000 freshers each year.
In the last year alone, they onboarded 44,000 trainees and added more than 2,300 new hires in just one-quarter.