TCS says AI revenue over $3bn and 10% of business
Business
TCS is leaning hard into artificial intelligence (AI), with over $3 billion in annualized AI revenue now coming from AI, more than 10% of its business.
CEO Krithivasan says the days of growth in traditional IT are winding down, but AI and other new tech will pick up the slack as companies rethink their tech strategies.
Clients build AI models boosting productivity
Krithivasan shared that clients are now more interested in building AI models and updating their data to get real business results.
Even with global tensions and inflation, conversations have shifted toward what AI can do.
COO Aarthi Subramanian added that AI isn't just about replacing jobs: it's boosting productivity and freeing up teams to take on fresh projects.