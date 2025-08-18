TCS share price: What's the latest buzz?

Trading volumes are up, but returns are down

More than 33 lakh TCS shares changed hands on Monday—higher than usual—which means people are watching closely.

But returns have slipped by over 9% in the past three months and dropped another 1.7% just last week, hinting that investors aren't feeling too optimistic right now.

Even so, TCS's stock has been less volatile than most, as indicated by its low beta value, as it weathers the current market mood.