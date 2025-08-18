Next Article
TCS share price: What's the latest buzz?
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is hitting a rough patch in the market right now.
On Monday morning, its share price hovered at ₹3,018.5—basically flat despite some ups and downs lately.
Still, TCS remains a giant with a market cap just under ₹11 lakh crore and continues to show profitability, with an earnings per share of 136.19.
Trading volumes are up, but returns are down
More than 33 lakh TCS shares changed hands on Monday—higher than usual—which means people are watching closely.
But returns have slipped by over 9% in the past three months and dropped another 1.7% just last week, hinting that investors aren't feeling too optimistic right now.
Even so, TCS's stock has been less volatile than most, as indicated by its low beta value, as it weathers the current market mood.