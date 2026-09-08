TCS wins ₹122.6cr Odisha OSWAS contract to upgrade workflows

Built on TCS's DigiBOLT platform, OSWAS 3.0 will give more than 4,600 government offices and nearly 50,000 users a mobile-friendly workspace.

The upgrade brings Odia language support, deeper integration across government applications, and a modern design that should make everything more efficient and transparent.

As additional chief secretary to the Odisha government's E&IT Department and chairman of the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Vishal Kumar Dev put it, this move is set to speed up decision-making and make day-to-day administration way simpler.