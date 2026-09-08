TCS wins ₹122.6cr Odisha OSWAS contract to upgrade workflows
TCS just landed a ₹122.6 crore contract to roll out the next phase of Odisha's State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS).
This partnership is all about making government work smoother and faster: think AI-powered tools, digital file tracking, electronic approvals, and stronger security.
OSWAS 3.0 on TCS DigiBOLT platform
Built on TCS's DigiBOLT platform, OSWAS 3.0 will give more than 4,600 government offices and nearly 50,000 users a mobile-friendly workspace.
The upgrade brings Odia language support, deeper integration across government applications, and a modern design that should make everything more efficient and transparent.
As additional chief secretary to the Odisha government's E&IT Department and chairman of the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Vishal Kumar Dev put it, this move is set to speed up decision-making and make day-to-day administration way simpler.