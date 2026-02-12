TCS's market value dips below ₹10 lakh crore for 1st
Business
TCS just saw its market value dip under ₹10 lakh crore for the first time since 2020, after a 5% drop in share price on February 12, 2026.
This isn't just about TCS—IT and software companies everywhere are having a tough year, with India's Nifty IT index down 10%.
AI's impact on IT sector
It's not only Indian firms feeling the heat. Global giants like ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Adobe have all seen big drops this year too.
The rise of AI is shaking up the industry, putting pressure on old business models and forcing even established players to rethink their strategies.