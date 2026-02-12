TCS's market value dips below ₹10 lakh crore for 1st Business Feb 12, 2026

TCS just saw its market value dip under ₹10 lakh crore for the first time since 2020, after a 5% drop in share price on February 12, 2026.

This isn't just about TCS—IT and software companies everywhere are having a tough year, with India's Nifty IT index down 10%.