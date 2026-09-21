TDSAT backs Delhi airport operator DIAL, modifies AERA tariff order
Business
Delhi Airport's operator, DIAL, just scored a win against the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) after a long legal tussle.
The telecom tribunal (TDSAT) has modified AERA's March 28, 2025 tariff order and directed the regulator to give effect to its ruling within three months, and sided with DIAL on several key money matters for the 2024-2029 period.
AERA must accept 10.55% debt cost
AERA now has to use DIAL's actual debt cost (10.55%) instead of its own lower estimate, and future revenue adjustments must be based on real income, not set minimums.
Plus, DIAL's CSR spending will count as operational costs, and all its legal expenses will be fully recognized.
TDSAT directed AERA to give effect to its ruling within three months.