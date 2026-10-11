Tea Board of India launches e-auction in Kolkata Coonoor Dibrugarh
Business
The Tea Board of India is shaking up how tea is sold by launching a new web-based auction platform in Kolkata, Coonoor, and Dibrugarh.
The goal? Make the whole process more user-friendly, with lower charges, just 7.5 paise per kilogram, so it's easier for buyers to participate.
Pan-India e-auction participation and volumes rise
These changes are part of the government's push to make industries fairer and more competitive.
Since the Pan-India e-auction system started in 2016, buyer participation has jumped from 1,702 to 2,417 in 2025-26, and way more tea is being auctioned in 2025-26, 643.89 million kilograms.
With industry leaders working together on these reforms, the hope is for smoother auctions and a stronger future for Indian tea.