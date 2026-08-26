TeamLease Digital: India retail GCCs AI roles more than doubled
Business
India's Retail Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are hiring more AI professionals than ever: AI roles jumped from 2.1% of their workforce in 2022 to 4.8% in 2025, and could reach 10.6% by 2028, says TeamLease Digital.
But while there are about 7,800 people working in AI and data jobs now, only a small fraction have deep experience.
TeamLease Digital urges building AI leadership
Out of all these pros, just 320 have at least eight years' experience, and more than half of them work in Bengaluru.
Other cities like Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad trail behind, with Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune having very few senior specialists.
The report points out that instead of just hiring from outside, companies really need to grow their own leadership talent if they want to keep up with future AI demand.