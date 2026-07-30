TeamLease says IT jobs will rebound in H2 FY2027
TeamLease says IT sector jobs are set to bounce back in the second half of FY2027, thanks to rising demand for skills like AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data analytics.
While banking and finance hiring is still slow due to credit issues, CFO Ramani Dathi is optimistic things will pick up by October-December 2026.
TeamLease Q1FY2027 profit jumps 38%
Traditional coding and testing jobs are fading as companies go digital, so there's more focus on specialized talent at mid- to senior levels.
TeamLease is also streamlining its business, exiting non-core areas like Crystal HR, and investing in high-margin tech opportunities.
For Q1FY2027, revenue grew 5.75% year-on-year to ₹3,034 crore, and profit jumped 38% to ₹34.5 crore; margins stayed tight at just over 1%.