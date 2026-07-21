Tech company withdraws ₹35L pre-placement offer for 90 interns
Business
A tech company has withdrawn its ₹35 lakh pre-placement offer for 90 interns.
One intern from a Tier-1.5 college shared their shock online after getting a rejection email just two days before finishing their internship, even after positive feedback from their manager, and noted the company had spent the money on AI to replace the software developers.
Online backlash and Accenture ₹6.5L advice
The story quickly sparked debate on social media. Many people encouraged the intern to take a backup offer from Accenture at ₹6.5 lakh while searching for better options.
Some criticized the company for dangling big offers and then backing out, while others shared similar stories about placements falling through, showing just how uncertain entry-level tech jobs feel right now.