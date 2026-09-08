Tech giants committed nearly $57B as India nears 2.6 GW
India is quickly climbing the global data center ranks, with tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google having committed nearly $57 billion in less than a year to boost AI and cloud power.
By the end of 2026, India's capacity is set to reach 2.6 GW, up from 2.1 GW at the end of the June quarter, with an additional 500 MW expected through the rest of 2026, making it a serious hotspot for digital growth.
India holds only 3% global capacity
While US states are tightening rules on new data centers over energy and water worries, India is attracting more investment.
Mumbai leads the way (handling about 95% of India's international subsea cable traffic), but cities like Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, and Kochi are attracting more investment with affordable land and better access to power.
Still, there are challenges: despite generating 20% of global data, India only has 3% of the world's data center capacity.
Many Indian data centers use air-cooled systems and fan-based setups.