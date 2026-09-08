Tech giants committed nearly $57B as India nears 2.6 GW

While US states are tightening rules on new data centers over energy and water worries, India is attracting more investment.

Mumbai leads the way (handling about 95% of India's international subsea cable traffic), but cities like Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, and Kochi are attracting more investment with affordable land and better access to power.

Still, there are challenges: despite generating 20% of global data, India only has 3% of the world's data center capacity.

Many Indian data centers use air-cooled systems and fan-based setups.