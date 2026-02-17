Tech giants lose billions as markets reassess AI investments

The world's leading technology companies, including Microsoft , Amazon, Apple, and NVIDIA, have witnessed a significant drop in their stock prices this year. The decline comes as investors grow wary of the massive investments these firms are making in artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft has lost a staggering $613 billion in value so far this year with its shares down by 17%.

Market impact Amazon's stock falls nearly 14% Amazon's stock has also taken a major hit, falling nearly 14% year-to-date. The company's market value has been reduced by about $343 billion. This comes after Amazon announced earlier this month that it expects its capital spending to increase by over 50% this year. The news has further fueled investor concerns over the potential impact of such high spending on short-term earnings.

Broader impact Apple, NVIDIA also take a hit The trend isn't limited to Microsoft and Amazon. Apple and NVIDIA have also seen their market values fall by $256 billion and nearly $90 billion, respectively. This year alone, the tech industry is expected to spend up to $700 billion on AI technology. The massive investments are making stocks volatile, even for the biggest players in the industry.

Advertisement