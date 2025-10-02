Next Article
Tech hiring in India down 27% vs last year
Business
India's tech industry is having a tough time—job openings dropped by 27% compared to last year (October 2025 vs October 2024), and the sector's share of total hiring has nearly halved since 2022.
Still, there's some good news: funded startups and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are actually growing, with job opportunities up by 13% and 2%.
Major cities hit hardest; smaller towns see more openings
IT services and software product roles saw big declines in new jobs, especially for mid-junior positions, which fell by 28%.
Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru were hit hardest with a 29% drop in openings.
Interestingly though, smaller cities are seeing more tech jobs pop up recently—even as core tech roles overall have slowed down.