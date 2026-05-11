Tech layoffs exceed 92,000 in 2026 as AI streamlines workflows
More than 92,000 tech workers have been laid off so far in 2026, with April seeing the biggest spike in two years.
Companies like Meta, Microsoft, Snap, and Amazon are downsizing as new AI tools (think ChatGPT and Claude) make teams smaller and workflows faster.
Tech giants cut jobs, $674B capex
Meta is letting go of 8,000 people (about 10% of its workforce) by May 20.
Snap is cutting around 1,000 jobs, 16% of its team, because AI is making things more efficient.
Microsoft launched a retirement buyout for nearly 9,000 longtime employees, while Amazon has trimmed about 30,000 roles to reduce corporate layers.
Despite all these cuts, tech giants aren't slowing down on automation: Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon are expected to spend $674 billion on capital expenditures this year.