Tech layoffs exceed 92,000 in 2026 as AI streamlines workflows

Tech giants cut jobs, $674B capex

Meta is letting go of 8,000 people (about 10% of its workforce) by May 20.

Snap is cutting around 1,000 jobs, 16% of its team, because AI is making things more efficient.

Microsoft launched a retirement buyout for nearly 9,000 longtime employees, while Amazon has trimmed about 30,000 roles to reduce corporate layers.

Despite all these cuts, tech giants aren't slowing down on automation: Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon are expected to spend $674 billion on capital expenditures this year.