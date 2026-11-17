Tech leaders call for Jensen Huang's return to NVIDIA
Big names like Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick, and Steve Chen want Jensen Huang back at the helm of NVIDIA.
Huang left after some personal controversies but says he'd come back if the board is on board.
The Stand With Jensen campaign is picking up steam, with support from Epic Games's Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator's Garry Tan.
Colette Kress interim NVIDIA boss
CFO Colette Kress has stepped in as interim boss while an investigation into his conduct continues.
Even with growing outside support, the company says it's sticking to its current process for now.