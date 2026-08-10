Tech leaders tout shorter workweeks but staff face 90-hour sprints
Tech leaders keep saying AI will make our work lives easier and shorter: think four-day weeks and more free time.
But for many employees at companies like OpenAI and Meta, the reality looks very different.
Instead of less work, some are clocking up to 90-hour weeks during intense "sprints," with little chance to unplug or take a break.
UC Berkeley study: AI extends workday
A UC Berkeley study found that workers using AI worked at a faster pace, took on a broader scope of tasks, and extended work into more hours of the day.
Workers say they spend a lot of time double-checking AI results.
As a former OpenAI employee put it, "You go in on Saturday or Sunday just to catch up or make sure things aren't broken."
So far, it seems all this new tech is piling on more pressure instead of giving people back their time.