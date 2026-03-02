Tech Mahindra, Orange Business in talks for global strategic partnership
Tech Mahindra and Orange Business have entered exclusive negotiations to forge a non-equity, global strategic partnership and have described a proposed five-year collaboration to speed up digital transformation worldwide; the arrangement remains subject to completion of processes, including employee representative consultation.
Their focus? Smarter enterprise services powered by AI, automation, and secure platforms.
Orange Business plans to outsource a portion of its global customer support, quote-to-bill operations, and post-sales teams outside France to Tech Mahindra, aiming to grow market share and boost connectivity—while steering clear of sensitive areas like national security.
The partnership aims to enhance digital experiences globally
By combining Orange's strengths in networks, cloud, and cybersecurity with Tech Mahindra's integration know-how, the partnership hopes to make business operations smoother and spark new ideas.
The plan includes reviewing current processes for better service delivery and using Orange's infrastructure so Tech Mahindra can offer more value-added services at scale.
The deal still needs input from employee reps before it's official, but both companies say this could seriously level up digital experiences around the world.