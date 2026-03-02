Tech Mahindra, Orange Business in talks for global strategic partnership

The partnership aims to enhance digital experiences globally

By combining Orange's strengths in networks, cloud, and cybersecurity with Tech Mahindra's integration know-how, the partnership hopes to make business operations smoother and spark new ideas.

The plan includes reviewing current processes for better service delivery and using Orange's infrastructure so Tech Mahindra can offer more value-added services at scale.

The deal still needs input from employee reps before it's official, but both companies say this could seriously level up digital experiences around the world.