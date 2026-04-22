Tech Mahindra's Q4 profit rises 16% YoY to ₹1,354cr

Tech Mahindra , a leading IT services company, has reported a strong financial performance for the March quarter. The company's consolidated net profit rose by 20.7% quarter-on-quarter and 16% year-on-year to ₹1,354 crore. This is an impressive jump from the previous quarter's profit of ₹1,122 crore, and also beats analyst estimates of a sequential rise to around ₹1,504 crore in this fiscal fourth quarter.

Financial performance Revenue and EBIT Along with the net profit, Tech Mahindra's revenue for the January-March quarter also saw a rise. The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 4.7% to ₹15,076 crore, beating estimates of ₹14,804 crore. At the operating level, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at ₹2,084 crore for the quarter, a sequential rise of 10.2% and a year-on-year increase of 48.3%.

Dividend declaration Board approves final dividend of ₹36 per share Tech Mahindra's board has approved a final dividend of ₹36 per equity share for the financial year ending March 2026. This takes the total dividend for the year to ₹51 per share, including an interim payout. CFO Rohit Anand said they have taken a disciplined approach to capital allocation and increased dividends by over 13%, marking their highest in history.

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