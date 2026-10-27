Tech rally lifts S&P 500 and Nasdaq as Broadcom jumps

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both moved higher on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, powered by a rally in tech stocks.

Broadcom stood out with shares jumping more than 2% after a group of banks, including Bank of America, Citi and Morgan Stanley, along with Blackstone, announced $63 billion in financing for the purchase of Broadcom's technology for Anthropic.

Overall, the S&P 500 rose by 0.3%, while the Nasdaq gained more than 0.5%.