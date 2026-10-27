Tech rally lifts S&P 500 and Nasdaq as Broadcom jumps
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both moved higher on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, powered by a rally in tech stocks.
Broadcom stood out with shares jumping more than 2% after a group of banks, including Bank of America, Citi and Morgan Stanley, along with Blackstone, announced $63 billion in financing for the purchase of Broadcom's technology for Anthropic.
Overall, the S&P 500 rose by 0.3%, while the Nasdaq gained more than 0.5%.
UPS rises JetBlue jumps despite losses
Other chipmakers such as Micron and AMD also saw solid gains.
Oil prices slipped nearly 1% to $101 a barrel, while the dollar ticked up slightly.
On the corporate side, UPS shares rose after strong earnings, and JetBlue surprised everyone with more than an 11% jump (even though its losses were bigger than expected) thanks to hopes for better profit margins ahead.