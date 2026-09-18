Technisanct's FalconFeeds signs MoU with UAE Cybersecurity Council in Dubai

The two teams will swap threat intelligence, run joint cyber defense drills, and host workshops and conferences together.

They will also share awareness resources and set up expert groups to make sure knowledge flows both ways.

As Technisanct's Co-Founder & COO Rakesh Aikara put it, "Partnering with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, which possesses one of the world's finest cybersecurity frameworks, is a proud moment for us. Exchanging global threat intelligence is essential to proactively identifying and mitigating complex cyber risks. This partnership will ensure enhanced security for the digital ecosystems of both regions," said Rakesh Aikara, Co-Founder & COO of Technisanct.