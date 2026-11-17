Technocraft Industries India targets over 100cr defense revenue by 2027-28
Technocraft Industries India is aiming big, setting its sights on earning over ₹100 crore from its defense business by 2027-28.
With approvals wrapped up and testing done, their defense order book has already hit nearly ₹50 crore.
Chairman and Managing Director Sharad Saraf sounds upbeat about the future, saying this sector could be a real growth driver.
Technocraft Q2 revenue 935.2cr profit 115cr
The company just posted a 29% jump in revenue for Q2 FY27, reaching ₹935.2 crore, while profits rose to ₹115 crore.
They are targeting at least 20% revenue growth this year by doubling down on their successful drum closure business and moving away from less profitable textile operations.
Even with rising freight costs affecting exports, Technocraft is counting on steady demand in engineering and design services to keep the momentum going.