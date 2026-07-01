Teen Jainam Jain founded Mengo Engine AI startup Burj Khalifa
Business
Jainam Jain, just 14, is making headlines as the founder of Mengo Engine, an AI startup based on the 141st floor of Dubai's Burj Khalifa.
Originally from Pune, he moved to the UAE at around five and now helps businesses boost their marketing using smart AI tools.
Jainam completed 10th in 105 days
Jainam completed 10th grade in only 105 days and previously ran a successful YouTube channel, JJFuntime, with his sister (now at 150,000+ followers).
His work has earned him awards like the Jain Baal Ratna (2024) and National Young Achievers Award (2025).