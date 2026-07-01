Teen Jainam Jain founded Mengo Engine AI startup Burj Khalifa Business Jul 01, 2026

Jainam Jain, just 14, is making headlines as the founder of Mengo Engine, an AI startup based on the 141st floor of Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Originally from Pune, he moved to the UAE at around five and now helps businesses boost their marketing using smart AI tools.