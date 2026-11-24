Telangana agricultural NPAs reach ₹7,304.66cr and affect 4.87L accounts
Telangana's farming sector is struggling as nonperforming assets, or NPAs, have piled up to ₹7,304.66 crore, about 3.65% of all agricultural loans in the state.
Most of this comes from short-term crop loans, with 4.87 lakh accounts affected.
Banks face ₹3,000cr loans, ₹725cr reimbursements
It's not just crop loans: term loans and other farming activities add another ₹3,000 crore to the problem.
Banks are also waiting on over ₹725 crore in overdue government reimbursements for past farmers' interest schemes and nearly ₹26 crore for check printing costs.
All this puts extra pressure on banks and could make it tougher for farmers to get new credit down the line.