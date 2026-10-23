Telangana opens Green Skills and Applied AI Centre of Excellence
Telangana just opened the Green Skills & Applied AI Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, teaming up with Microsoft, the 1M1B Foundation, and MeitY Startup Hub.
The goal? Help young people build real-world skills in artificial intelligence and eco-friendly tech: think solar energy, electric vehicles, wind power, and even sustainable pharma.
Hyderabad center announces 100 job offers
At launch, 100 job offers were announced through the 1M1B Jobs Express program to help participants land roles in these fast-growing fields.
The center is backed by eight industry partners, like WindStream Energy Technologies and SCL Lifesciences.
Microsoft is also pitching in with its AI tools, training materials, and mentorship.
The bigger vision: skill one lakh young people across India by 2030 for a greener future.