Telangana targets 5GW by 2029 with potential $30B investment
Telangana is gearing up for a major tech upgrade, aiming for a 5 gigawatts (GW) target by 2029 with around $30 billion in potential investment across the broader AI and digital infrastructure ecosystem.
The state already has over 2.5 GW currently operational or under development, thanks to global players like Microsoft and AWS setting up shop.
The new plan focuses on AI-ready infrastructure and advanced cooling.
Microsoft brings cloud region to Hyderabad
Microsoft is a key force behind Hyderabad's rise as a tech hub, bringing in its South Central Cloud Region as part of a $20.5 billion India-wide plan.
They are also teaming up with IIIT Hyderabad to help students land data-focused jobs.
Beyond tech, Microsoft is working on sustainable projects like water management that, by June 2026, the Elikatta groundwater-recharge program had added approximately five million liters of recharge capacity, lining up with Telangana's push for greener digital growth.