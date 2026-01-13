Next Article
Telecom sector wants budget boost to ease financial strain
Business
India's top telecom operators are asking the government for a bit of relief in the upcoming Union Budget.
They say heavy fees and taxes are holding them back from investing in networks.
Their main asks? Lower license fees and a pause in contributions to the 5% AGR charge to Digital Bharat Nidhi.
What else are telcos hoping for?
Operators also want GST exemptions on regulatory payments, so they can use input tax credit to offset costs like license fees and spectrum charges.
Plus, they're pushing for fairer spectrum pricing and easier sharing rules—moves that could help companies like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL make better use of their existing networks.