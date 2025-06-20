Telegram founder to split $17B fortune among his 106 children

What's the story

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of popular messaging app Telegram, has revealed his plan to distribute his massive wealth among over 100 children he fathered.

In an interview with French political magazine Le Point, Durov said he wants his estimated $17.1 billion fortune to be shared among all his children equally.

"They are all my children and will all have the same rights! I don't want them to tear each other apart after my death," he said.