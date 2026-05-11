Tema Space Innovators ETF draws attention for SpaceX pre-IPO access

Space ETFs post double-digit gains

Since launch, NASA ETF has jumped over 25%, riding the wave of excitement for space tech. But it's not alone. Other space ETFs are blasting off too.

Procure Space ETF (UFO) is up more than 40% this year. Even without direct ties to SpaceX, Cathie Wood's ARK fund is up nearly 20%, and State Street's ROKT has climbed almost 35%.

Newcomers like MARS and ORBX are also seeing strong gains as investors keep betting big on the future of space.