Tema Space Innovators ETF draws attention for SpaceX pre-IPO access
Space stocks are having a moment, and it's all thanks to the buzz around SpaceX's upcoming IPO.
The Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) is getting extra attention since it's the only pure-play space fund with pre-IPO access to SpaceX (about 11% of its portfolio is tied up in Elon Musk's rocket company).
Launched just this March, NASA also holds shares in Rocket Lab, Planet Labs, and Firefly Aerospace.
Space ETFs post double-digit gains
Since launch, NASA ETF has jumped over 25%, riding the wave of excitement for space tech. But it's not alone. Other space ETFs are blasting off too.
Procure Space ETF (UFO) is up more than 40% this year. Even without direct ties to SpaceX, Cathie Wood's ARK fund is up nearly 20%, and State Street's ROKT has climbed almost 35%.
Newcomers like MARS and ORBX are also seeing strong gains as investors keep betting big on the future of space.