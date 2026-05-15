Temasek, Alpha Wave Global eye $1.3B Adani Airport Holdings stake

AAHL's 1st external funding faces friction

This would be AAHL's first time raising money from outside investors, and two more backers might join in soon.

But talks are a bit bumpy: Adani wants a higher valuation (over $20 billion), while some investors want guaranteed returns, which Adani isn't keen on.

All this is unfolding while US authorities investigate fraud allegations against Adani Group leaders, though reports say those charges might be dropped soon.