Temasek, Alpha Wave Global eye $1.3B Adani Airport Holdings stake
Big global investors Temasek and Alpha Wave Global are looking to pour $1.3 billion (about ₹10,800 crore) into Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which runs major airports like Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
If the deal happens, AAHL would be valued at $18 billion.
The final agreement could land after the US Department of Justice ruling, which is expected soon, as long as all checks and approvals go through.
AAHL's 1st external funding faces friction
This would be AAHL's first time raising money from outside investors, and two more backers might join in soon.
But talks are a bit bumpy: Adani wants a higher valuation (over $20 billion), while some investors want guaranteed returns, which Adani isn't keen on.
All this is unfolding while US authorities investigate fraud allegations against Adani Group leaders, though reports say those charges might be dropped soon.
AAHL plans ₹40,000 cr FY27 upgrades
AAHL has big plans to spend ₹40,000 crore for FY27 to upgrade airports and build new facilities, even as its total liabilities rose 37.7% in a year.
Still, profits more than doubled in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) to ₹1,731 crore, showing they're aiming high despite challenges.